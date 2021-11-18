Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $172.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:DOV opened at $175.41 on Monday. Dover has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $177.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.08 and a 200 day moving average of $161.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

