dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DOTDF stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

