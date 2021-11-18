Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities upped their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of BRLGF stock remained flat at $$2.43 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

