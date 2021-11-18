Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Loop Capital

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.88.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $131.57 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $133.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

