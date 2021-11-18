Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $222.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.09%.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.