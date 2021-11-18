Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $95.50.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $5,970,151 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after buying an additional 836,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after buying an additional 484,678 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,950,000 after buying an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

