Dolby Laboratories’ (DLB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $114.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.70. 14,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,452. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.50. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $5,970,151. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 139,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

