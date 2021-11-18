DODO (DODO) Market Cap Reaches $150.54 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One DODO coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $150.54 million and approximately $34.80 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00222360 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

