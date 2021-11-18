DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of DMC Global worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after purchasing an additional 112,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOOM. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $40.76 on Thursday. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.23 million, a PE ratio of 452.89, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

