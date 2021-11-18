Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Down 52.9% in October

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Discovery Energy stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Discovery Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18.

About Discovery Energy

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basin oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

