Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Down 52.9% in October

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Discovery Energy stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Discovery Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18.
About Discovery Energy
