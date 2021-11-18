Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $188,673,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.91. 575,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,433. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.71. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

