DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Position Lifted by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group comprises about 1.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. 60,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.