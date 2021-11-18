Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Issues Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 145.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 6,537,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,140. The company has a market cap of $73.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Ally has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGLY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 349.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 1,203.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.