Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

DGII traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. 105,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,132. The company has a market cap of $816.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Digi International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Digi International in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

