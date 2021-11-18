Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Scotiabank currently has $125.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $117.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $784,588,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

