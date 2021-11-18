Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,865.63 ($50.50).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,881.50 ($50.71) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The firm has a market cap of £90.52 billion and a PE ratio of 34.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,591.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,494.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders acquired 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

