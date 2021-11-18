Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 3,900 at Berenberg Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,865.63 ($50.50).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,881.50 ($50.71) on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,591.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,494.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

