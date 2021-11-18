Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($58.24) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.24 ($60.28).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €45.02 ($52.96) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.59.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

