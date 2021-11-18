Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.42.

DTEGY opened at $19.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

