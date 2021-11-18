Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the October 14th total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. 174,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

