Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,521.39 ($19.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,453.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,426.49. The stock has a market cap of £76.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.