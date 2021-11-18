Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%.

Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 2,105,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $533.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXLG shares. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 43,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $350,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $56,669.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

