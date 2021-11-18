Desjardins Trims Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Target Price to C$0.60

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) had its price objective cut by Desjardins to C$0.60 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XLY. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. ATB Capital raised shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income stock opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.90.

