Depth Token (DEP) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Depth Token has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $604,978.11 and $50,731.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00224392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.