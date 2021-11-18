Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

