Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,413 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Deluxe worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 20.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.