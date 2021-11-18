Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Deluxe worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

DLX stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

