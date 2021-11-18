Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €158.58 ($186.57).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock opened at €128.50 ($151.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.54.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.