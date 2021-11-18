Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Down 61.8% in October

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DEX remained flat at $$10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. 41,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

