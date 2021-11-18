Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of DH stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.