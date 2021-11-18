Deeper Network (DPR) One Day Volume Hits $3.24 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $187.97 million and $3.24 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00068535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00070240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00091279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,870.68 or 1.00319116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.09 or 0.06964377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

