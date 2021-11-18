Decentral Games (DG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.25 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $374.95 or 0.00642877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $129.99 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00068227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.56 or 0.99638912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.06940888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

