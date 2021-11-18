De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Trading 11.2% Higher

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) shot up 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $6.96. 422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

De La Rue Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

