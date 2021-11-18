David I. Goulden Sells 183 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,366.38 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,437.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,310.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.