David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $136.47 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

