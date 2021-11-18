Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

Get Datatec alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTTLY opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Datatec has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datatec (DTTLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.