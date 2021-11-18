Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $648.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.10. Daseke has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.70.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daseke by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Daseke by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 83,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 321,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Daseke by 5.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.