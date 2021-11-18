Daniel E. Ellis Sells 26,667 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,061,079.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

