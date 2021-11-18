DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SDIG has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

