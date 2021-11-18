CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $90.50

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective lifted by Moffett Nathanson from $71.00 to $90.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CONE. Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a peer perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

