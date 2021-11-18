CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CONE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.09.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE opened at $89.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 511,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 391,051 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,522,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.