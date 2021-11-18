Cypress Capital Group Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $19.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,000.33. 15,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,850.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,684.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,930 shares of company stock worth $537,955,199 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.