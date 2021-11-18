Cypress Capital Group Sells 590 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.94. 8,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

