Cypress Capital Group Sells 3,131 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 189,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354,423. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

