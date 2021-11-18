Cypress Capital Group Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.70. The stock had a trading volume of 61,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,527. The company has a market capitalization of $421.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $399.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

