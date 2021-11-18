CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 61,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

