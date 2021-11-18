CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the October 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CURR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 54,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64. CURE Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 406.75% and a negative return on equity of 135.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

