Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $235.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.07 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

