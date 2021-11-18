Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.70 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

