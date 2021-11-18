Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 3,736 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,054. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

